MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) French energy giant TotalEnergies announced on Friday the start-up of a floating terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the German town of Lubmin on the Baltic Sea.

This is the second LNG terminal launched in northern Germany since mid-December. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said last week that Berlin planned to build five offshore gas installations to end reliance on Russian pipeline deliveries.

"Thanks to the start-up of the Lubmin terminal, TotalEnergies will be able to .

.. increase its imports to Europe to over 20 (million tonnes per year), or about 15% of the continent's regasification capacity," Stephane Michel, head of gas and renewables at TotalEnergies, said.

The terminal, operated by German energy supplier Deutsche ReGas, will allow the French company to become one of Germany's main LNG suppliers. The facility will be inaugurated on Saturday in the presence of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.