UrduPoint.com

Toyota To Invest $3.4Bln In Automotive Electrical Batteries Production In US Through 2030

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 08:03 PM

Toyota to Invest $3.4Bln in Automotive Electrical Batteries Production in US Through 2030

Toyota announced on Monday that it will invest $3.4 billion to boost automotive electrical batteries production in the United States over next 10 years to meet the growing demand for green vehicles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Toyota announced on Monday that it will invest $3.4 billion to boost automotive electrical batteries production in the United States over next 10 years to meet the growing demand for green vehicles.

"Toyota announced today that it will invest approximately $3.4 billion (380 billion Yen) in automotive batteries in the United States through 2030. Specifically, the investment is for developing and localizing automotive battery production, including those for battery electric vehicles," Toyota said in a press release.

Toyota North America will build the new automotive battery plant in the United States to start production as early as in 2025 that will require an $1.

29 billion investment through 2031 to develop land and facilities resulting in additional 1,750 jobs, the release said.

The new initiative comes in response to a growing demand for so-called "environmentally friendly" vehicles around the world with Europe leading the charts of new electric vehicles sales and the United States falling behind, according to Pew Research data from June.

The Biden administration has pledged to alter this situation by creating multiple incentives for both manufacturers and buyers of electrical vehicles.

In June, the Kyodo news agency reported that Toyota will make all its factories across the world carbon neutral by 2035.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe Vehicles United States June All From Toyota Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

MFNCA launches interactive ‘Electoral Statistics ..

MFNCA launches interactive ‘Electoral Statistics Map’ initiative at GITEX 20 ..

25 seconds ago
 General Asim hands over command of Gujranwala corp ..

General Asim hands over command of Gujranwala corps to General Aamer

10 minutes ago
 Muslim Ummah to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) ..

Muslim Ummah to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious zeal: Shahbaz ..

12 minutes ago
 Beijing Hopes Russia, Japan Will 'Properly Handle' ..

Beijing Hopes Russia, Japan Will 'Properly Handle' Issues Related to Kuril Islan ..

12 minutes ago
 Elaborates security arrangements finalized for Eid ..

Elaborates security arrangements finalized for Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW)

12 minutes ago
 Ecuador bus crashes into ravine, 11 dead

Ecuador bus crashes into ravine, 11 dead

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.