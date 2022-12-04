UrduPoint.com

Traders Announce Full Support To Anti-narcotics Drive

December 04, 2022

Traders announce full support to anti-narcotics drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Local traders on Sunday announced complete support to law enforcement agencies for their anti-narcotics drive.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Tajir Ittehad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held here with its president Mujeeb-ur-Rehman in the chair. Shaukatullah Hamdard, Mian Mohammad Aqeel, Zafar Hameed, Aziz Khan, Hayat Khan, Hamayun Khan, Waheed Nisar Khalil and Sheikh Aslam, and the presidents of various bazaars also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, President KP Tajir Ittehad Mujeeb-ur-Rehman said the use of narcotics was increasing with every passing day and destroying youth, which was tantamount to genocide of the next generation.

"If we have to protect our youth from narcotics, then we would have to join hands with law enforcement agencies for effective action against the drug peddlers," he added.

The trading community also commended the efforts of Commissioner Peshawar Division and his team against narcotics and particularly his Narcotics-Free Peshawar Campaign.

