Traders Deliberating To Shut Their Businesses For Sometime: Motiwala

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 29, 2022 | 04:28 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2022) Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Chairman Zubair Motiwala Friday said that the traders were mulling over to shut their businesses temporarily amid rising Dollar prices and other economic woes.

The KCCI Chairman blamed all political parties for grave economic situation and regretted that the political parties were unable to understand the gravity of situation.

Zubair Motiwala said that traders were thinking to shut their businesses while many others were planning to move their businesses to other countries.

He said that the bank were arning extraordinary profits on exchange of Dollars.

He lamented that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was unable to effectively regulate the bank and there was a difference of Rs10 in exchange rate offered by banks and interbank rate.

