Trump Challenges Justice Dept. Order To Release Tax Documents - Court Filing
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said that the requests of the US House Committee for his tax returns are unlawful, a court filing said on Wednesday.
"The requests single out President Trump because he is a Republican and a political opponent. They were made to retaliate against President Trump," the filing said.