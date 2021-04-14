UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul Up At Midweek Open

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:02 PM

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,384.90 points on Wednesday, rising 0.47% or 6.53 points from the previous close

ISATANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,384.90 points on Wednesday, rising 0.47% or 6.53 points from the previous close.

At Tuesday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.18% at 1,378.37 points, with a daily trading volume of 19.2 billion Turkish liras ($2.4 billion).

One US Dollar traded for 8.1200 Turkish liras as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), down from 8.1480 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 9.7100, versus 9.7190, while one British pound traded for 11.2300 Turkish liras, rising from 11.2200.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $64.53 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

