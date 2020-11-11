UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Currency Continues To Recover Following Deal With Russia On Nagorno-Karabakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:54 PM

Turkey's Currency Continues to Recover Following Deal With Russia on Nagorno-Karabakh

The Turkish lira continues to move upward against the US dollar on the back of an announcement by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about reaching a deal with Russia for the joint monitoring of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Turkish lira continues to move upward against the US dollar on the back of an announcement by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about reaching a deal with Russia for the joint monitoring of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan said that Turkey and Russia had signed a memorandum on launching a joint peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh and establishing a control center for monitoring the ceasefire.

The value of the lira has now reached 7.9 per 1 US dollar, as compared to 8.1 immediately after the announcement.

Turkey's national currency has been losing value this entire year, hitting all-time lows almost every month and sometimes several times a month. Experts have linked this to the coronavirus pandemic and, more recently, to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and the disastrous earthquake in Izmir.

November 6 was the last time the Turkish currency hit a historic low � priced at 8.58 lire per 1 US dollar � in the wake of the presidential election in the United States. Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and Central Bank Head Murat Uysal were dismissed afterward.

The lira picked up growth on this past Monday, after a trilateral Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia declaration was adopted to cease the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in which Ankara supported Baku.

The trilateral declaration on Nagorno-Karabakh entailed a complete ceasefire beginning from Tuesday and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers along the contact line to enforce its implementation. The warring sides have agreed to stop within the current borders of the territories they occupy. They have also agreed to exchange prisoners and the bodies of killed soldiers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Earthquake Exchange Dollar Russia Turkey Bank Berat Baku Izmir Ankara Lira United States Tayyip Erdogan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KF Chairman, Vice Prime Minister of Chechen Republ ..

26 minutes ago

Russia Expected to Harvest 127.5Mln Tonnes of Grai ..

25 minutes ago

One-Third of Americans Unwilling to Comply With Ne ..

25 minutes ago

Man killed, other injured in road mishap

25 minutes ago

Effective use of information technology key in mod ..

28 minutes ago

S.M. Muneer hopes for UBG sweeping in FPCCI electi ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.