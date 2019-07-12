UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Business Body Calls For Macroeconomic Reform To Ensure Future Economic Growth

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:37 PM

Turkish Business Body Calls for Macroeconomic Reform to Ensure Future Economic Growth

Turkey has to embark upon macroeconomic reforms in order to achieve economic growth in future, the head of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD), Simone Kaslowski, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Turkey has to embark upon macroeconomic reforms in order to achieve economic growth in future, the head of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD), Simone Kaslowski, said on Friday.

"We cannot be a country which is unable to make education, justice and taxation reforms at a time of rapid technologic transformation," Kaslowski told Anadolu Agency.

He explained that with Turkey's inflation rate now at 25 percent, 20 points above the target, the country heavily depended on exports and, consequently, on the volatility of foreign exchange rates.

"If Turkey provides a competitive, safe, and predictable business and investment environment, it can reach high growth rates and development levels, with its alternative tourism opportunities, agriculture, young, educated population, and entrepreneurial spirit," Kaslowski added.

In 2018, the World Economic Forum rated Turkey 16th among emerging economies in its annual Inclusive Development Index but placed it in the bottom quintile for high unemployment after the employment rate fell to 45 percent that year.

In May, US President Donald Trump terminated the duty-free trade regime with Turkey under the Generalized System of Preferences, which for Ankara meant loosing preferential terms in one its largest export markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Exports Business Education Turkey Agriculture Trump Young Ankara May 2018 Market Industry Employment

Recent Stories

US Extradites Ex-Colombian Minister Convicted of E ..

2 minutes ago

Smart University project proceeding well ahead of ..

2 minutes ago

JK Salvation Movement commemorate martyrs day

2 minutes ago

Met office predicts heavy rain falls in KP during ..

2 minutes ago

JI calls for uniform education system for entire c ..

11 minutes ago

Four soldiers killed, four missing in Colombia amb ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.