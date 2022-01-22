UrduPoint.com

Turkish Construction Firm Boasts Advantages For Oil And Gas Industry

Buildings needed by the oil and gas industry are being raised fast and strong thanks to Turkish construction firm Dorce Prefabrik's modular steel structures

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Buildings needed by the oil and gas industry are being raised fast and strong thanks to Turkish construction firm Dorce Prefabrik's modular steel structures.

These fully customizable structures were designed using building information modeling (BIM) technology, according to a statement from Dorce on Saturday.

"This saves time and money during the project planning, development, and construction phases," it noted.

Engineering and superstructure work for an 8,500-person camp as part of a refinery and terminal project in the Jazan region of Saudi Arabia was carried out by Dorce Prefabrik.

In Russia's Amur region, an 18,000-worker accommodation camp undertaken by Dorce Prefabrik for the Amur Gas Processing plant was completed with their prefabricated modular light steel building system.

"During completion stages of the project, the air temperature reached 50 degrees (Celsius) below zero (58F)," it noted.

