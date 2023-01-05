UrduPoint.com

Turkish, Mongolian Flag Carriers Ink Code Share Agreement

Published January 05, 2023

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The flag carriers of Trkiye and Mongolia have signed a codeshare agreement to expand destinations in the networks of both Turkish Airlines and MIAT Mongolian Airlines.

The code share cooperation will provide more alternatives for passengers taking direct flights between Trkiye and Mongolia and connecting flights via Istanbul.

Turkish Airlines will use its code TK on MIAT Mongolian Airlines-operated flights between Ulaanbaatar and Istanbul, while MIAT Mongolian Airlines will place its code on Istanbul-Ulaanbaatar flights and also on 10 points beyond Istanbul operated by Turkish Airlines.

"Both flag carriers enhanced their solid collaboration via signing this codeshare agreement and by increasing frequencies reciprocally between Istanbul and capital Ulaanbaatar," Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said.

The deal will help more travelers visit the two "unique and beautiful countries," Eksi added. For his part, MIAT Mongolian Airlines CEO Munkhtamir Batbayar said: "Turkish Airlines is an important airline globally with wide range of network and the cooperation with such an elite airline is a great privilege for us."Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.

