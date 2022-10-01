Turkmenistan to Purchase Equipment to Increase LNG Production - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Turkmenistan will procure equipment to increase the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Bagadzha gas processing plant, the Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) state-run newspaper reported on Saturday, citing a president's decree.

According to the report, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow has signed a decree allowing the TurkmenGaz state-run energy company to procure the equipment during an online government meeting.

Shakhym Abdrakhmanov, the vice-chairman of the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan, told the meeting about the preparation of the decree.

"The modernization of the production capacity of the Bagadzha plant for gas purification and liquefied gas production will allow it to reach its full capacity, which in turn will contribute to the increase in the production of 'blue fuel' at the eponymous field and the production of liquefied gas," the newspaper quoted Abdrakhmanov as saying.

According to the report, the president gave the vice-chairman a number of specific instructions on the matter.

The Bagadzha gas processing plant was inaugurated in 2006 at the Bagadzha gas condensate field in the Turkmen region of Lebap. Bagadzha's LNG is exported, while gas condensate is sent to the Seyda oil refinery for the production of light oil products.

Turkmenistan is one of the world's top four countries in terms of natural gas reserves, along with Russia, Iran, and Qatar.