U Microfinance Bank Ltd. And It’s President & CEO Wins Global Good Governance Awards, 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:37 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun April, 2021) During the Global Good Governance – 3G Awards held on May 25, 2021 U Microfinance Bank Ltd. was awarded The 3G Creativity and Innovation Award and U Bank President & CEO Mr. Kabeer Naqvi won The 3G Best Emerging Leader in Corporate Sector Award. The Global Good Governance Awards are held annually to celebrate and acknowledge individuals, institutions and organizations around the world for their impact driven work carried out with social responsibility and good governance.

Establishing itself as a pioneer within the industry; U Bank is the largest microfinance bank in terms of our network of 201 branches and 200 ATMs across 183 rural areas and cities in the country, providing a wide range of microfinance loans, digital & branchless banking solutions and deposit products. Moreover, U Bank in collaboration with Ufone under the name of U Paisa offers branchless banking services in over 45,000 designated agent locations all across Pakistan. This channel offers ease and convenience to customers in utilizing banking services.

The 3G Creativity and Innovation Award 2021 is a testament to U Bank’s efforts to invest in technology, as well as championing innovation and creativity in its operations and processes.

The 3G Best Emerging Leader in Corporate Sector Award honors U Bank’s President & CEO Mr.

Kabeer Naqvi for spearheading initiatives to socially and financially include underprivileged communities across Pakistan.

While virtually receiving the award, Mr. Kabeer Naqvi (President & CEO) said “U Microfinance Bank has been successfully enabling underserved Pakistanis and has been positively contributing towards poverty alleviation and economic empowerment. We have cemented our place in the microfinance ecosystem covering the greatest distance in the smallest amount of time and these awards are a testament to our team’s dedication towards the mission of financial inclusion. U Bank will continue its process of self-reflection and relearning to improve our products and services for greater meaningful impact in the lives of those we serve.”

About Global Good Governance - 3G Awards:

Cambridge IFA is leading a global initiative to promote best practices in governance and sustainability. The Global Good Governance Awards or 3G Awards celebrate individuals, governments, public and private institutions and NGOs that demonstrate making governance and sustainability a strategic priority of their organizations. The 3G Awards are a premier awards programme that highlight excellence in good governance and commitment to social welfare in 3 major streams: Government & Politics, Corporate Sector, and Social Sector & Philanthropy.

www.cambridge-ifa.net | www.3g-summit.com

