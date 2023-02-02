UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Needs Another $10Bln Financial Aid To Cover Budget Deficit - Finance Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Ukraine Needs Another $10Bln Financial Aid to Cover Budget Deficit - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Kiev needs another $10 billion in international financial assistance from other countries and organizations to cover its budget deficit and ensure stable economic development, Ukrainian Deputy Finance Minister Olga Zykova said.

"Currently, the Ukrainian Government has confirmation of financing from the EU and the US of about USD 30 billion for 2023. However, there is still a need for another USD 10 billion. And here we count on help from other countries and international financial organizations, in particular the IMF (International Monetary Fund)," Zykova told an international business forum in Luxembourg dedicated to the Rapid Recovery of Ukraine, as quoted by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.

The Ukrainian official added that despite optimizing a number of areas of budget expenditures and increasing tax and customs revenue, Kiev still needed a significant monthly financial assistance of around $3 billion.

Earlier in the week, the chairwoman of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Budget, Roksolana Pidlasa, said that the Ukrainian government hoped its Western donors would pledge $10 billion at the March meeting of the G7-led multilateral financial facility to help the country cover its state budget deficit of around $38 billion.

Last week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the G7 countries had created a multi-donor coordination platform dubbed Financial Ramstein. According to him, the platform will operate in three main areas: continuous short-term and long-term support to Ukraine, international financing and coordination of reforms, and development of the private sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Business Ukraine Parliament Budget Luxembourg Kiev United States Dollars March From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 202 ..

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 2022

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

2 hours ago
 US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

10 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

10 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.