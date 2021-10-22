Ukrainian Parliament Paves Way for Development of Biomethane Market - GTS Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The unicameral Ukrainian parliament has given the greenlight to the development of a biomethane market in Ukraine, which will enable the country to use its natural gas transmission system (GTS) for the transportation of biomethane, the head of Operator GTS of Ukraine, Sergiy Makogon, said on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law needed for the development of a biomethane market in Ukraine, which defines the term "biomethane", currently absent in the Ukrainian Law "On alternative fuels", and establishes a legislative basis for the creation and operation of a biomethane register in the country.

"What does this mean for the Ukrainian GTS? That there is a potential for filling the system with renewable gas. Transportation of biomethane does not require additional costs for the reconstruction or construction of new facilities.

The use of biomethane is consistent with the strategy of gradual replacement of natural gas, Operator GTS of Ukraine's strategy of gradual transition to transmitting renewable gas, and the Green Transition strategy," the head of the Ukrainian gas transmission company wrote on Facebook.

Makogon added that the company is ready for partnership with both international and Ukrainian companies in this area.

Earlier in September, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine is ready to become a key supplier of green hydrogen to the EU, which will enable the country to join in partnership with Germany, a position currently held by Russia due to its gas supplies.