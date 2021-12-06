Uncertainty Over Pandemic Could Affect Recovery of European Economy - EU Commissioner

The European economy has been recovering recently, but the process may be hindered by the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the Economy, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The European economy has been recovering recently, but the process may be hindered by the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the Economy, said on Monday.

"We know that the European economy is in recovery, but we also know that what we call headwinds are there and they are increasing also because of the uncertainty on the pandemic. So how to address this situation: a positive situation for our economies but with a lot of uncertainty," Gentiloni said before the Eurogroup meeting.

The European stock market has faced a volatile couple of weeks as countries began ramping up restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, causing concerns over the potential impact on economic recovery.