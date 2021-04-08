UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uniqlo Operator Fast Retailing Raises Profit Outlook

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:08 PM

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing raises profit outlook

Uniqlo's parent company Fast Retailing said Thursday it expects a stronger rebound in full-year operating profit driven by a solid performance in East Asian countries hit less hard by virus lockdowns

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Uniqlo's parent company Fast Retailing said Thursday it expects a stronger rebound in full-year operating profit driven by a solid performance in East Asian countries hit less hard by virus lockdowns.

The Japanese clothing empire forecast 2020/21 operating profit of 255 billion Yen ($2.3 billion) -- up slightly from its previous estimate of 245 billion yen.

That marks a rise of 70.7 percent from the year before, when business began to be hit worldwide by the Covid-19 pandemic with many shops forced to close for extended periods.

In the first six months of this financial year, Fast Retailing logged a 0.5 percent dip in revenue year-on-year to 1,202.8 billion yen.

But operating profit in the same period was up 22.9 percent from 2019/20 at 167.9 billion yen.

"Performance in most regions of Uniqlo International, as well as within Global Brands, reported declines in revenue and profits due to the severe impact of Covid-19," the firm said in a statement.

"However, a strong rise in profit at Uniqlo Japan and in the Uniqlo Greater China region, both of which saw a more limited impact from the pandemic, contributed to the increase in group consolidated profit." After years of aggressive expansion, Fast Retailing is vying to be the world's most valuable clothing firm, challenging Spanish fast-fashion giant Inditex -- which owns Zara -- for the top spot.

Earlier this year the Japanese group's market capitalisation overtook that of Inditex for the first time, but it has since fallen back behind.

Fast Retailing said Thursday it would continue to open new stores and expects to have 2,337 Uniqlo stores worldwide by the end of August, of which 813 will be in Japan.

The group also owns fashion retailer Theory and French brands Comptoir des Cotonniers and Princesse Tam Tam.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business China Company Same Japan August Market From Top Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Russia's Vector Can Update EpiVacCorona Vaccine fo ..

49 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.68 a barrel W ..

9 minutes ago

'No shortage of Covid-19 vaccine at centers' : Nau ..

50 seconds ago

India-China Corps Commander Level Dialogue to Take ..

52 seconds ago

Two Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League serie ..

53 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Minister Stresses Vaccination Pass ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.