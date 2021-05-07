Unprecedented Handling Of 1,398 Ships In Last Nine Months At KPT
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Operations of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) was continue round the clock with unprecedented handling of 1,398 ships in last nine months despite of COVID-19 pandemic.
During the period of first July 2020 till 4th April 2021,Around1,398 ships were handled compared to 1,187 ships during the same period last year, said a statement issued by Ministry of Maritime Affairs.
KPT was ensuring country's energy and food security chain under strict protocols.
