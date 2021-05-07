UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unprecedented Handling Of 1,398 Ships In Last Nine Months At KPT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 02:03 PM

Unprecedented handling of 1,398 ships in last nine months at KPT

Operations of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) was continue round the clock with unprecedented handling of 1,398 ships in last nine months despite of COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Operations of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) was continue round the clock with unprecedented handling of 1,398 ships in last nine months despite of COVID-19 pandemic.

During the period of first July 2020 till 4th April 2021,Around1,398 ships were handled compared to 1,187 ships during the same period last year, said a statement issued by Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

KPT was ensuring country's energy and food security chain under strict protocols.

\778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same April July 2020 Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.