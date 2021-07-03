UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Heavy Fire Erupts In Gulf Of Mexico Over Gas Leak Near Pemex Oil Platform - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 04:10 AM

UPDATE - Heavy Fire Erupts in Gulf of Mexico Over Gas Leak Near Pemex Oil Platform - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) A heavy underwater fire has erupted near an oil platform of the Mexican Pemex company in the Gulf of Mexico, media reported.

The blaze started at about 4:00 local time (09:00 GMT), 400 meters (over 1,300 feet) of the Ku-Charly oil platform, not far from the shore of the Mexican state of Campeche, the Televisa broadcaster reported on Friday.

The fire was caused by a gas leak from a pipeline at a depth of 78 meters.

No employees of the oil platform were injured, there was also no evacuation from the facility.

Later, Pemex said that by 10:45 local time, the fire had been extinguished as a result of a five-hour operation that involved three firefighting vessels.

The company also noted that the blaze had erupted at 5:15, not 4:00, as it was previously reported.

Pemex added that it had launched an investigation into the incident.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Fire Company Oil Campeche Mexico Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Govt committed to settle down matters amicably: Al ..

3 hours ago

2 killed, 1 injured in road accident at Western By ..

3 hours ago

Putin Informs Macron About Results of US-Russia Su ..

3 hours ago

'Secret Satellite' Launched From ISS Turns Out to ..

3 hours ago

Suicide bomber kills four, wounds eight in Mogadis ..

3 hours ago

Plant-based dinners 'can cut heart disease risk

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.