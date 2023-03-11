UrduPoint.com

US Capable Of Displacing Russian Gas In Europe In Foreseeable Future - Senate Energy Chair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 12:50 AM

US Capable of Displacing Russian Gas in Europe in Foreseeable Future - Senate Energy Chair

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The United States will be able to fully displace Russian gas in the European market in the foreseeable future and Washington wants to make sure Europe does not go back to being reliant on Russian oil and gas, Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Joe Manchin said on Friday.

"I think yes, we'll be able to," Manchin said in response to a Sputnik question on the margins of CERAWeek. "We can make sure that they're not having to rely on or go back to that type of a scenario. If we can do that and take Russian oil off the market to be used as a weapon, that would be a blessing for democracy and the freedoms of people."

The US lawmaker believes that the United States will be able to increase its LNG deliveries to Europe from 13-14 billion cubic feet a day to about 20-22 billion cubic feet in the future.

Manchin has advocated for the complete withdrawal of Russian gas and oil from world markets, adding that the United States "as a superpower of the world" should help with that.

After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the West has been actively searching for ways to limit Moscow's energy-related income, notably from oil and gas.

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson on Thursday urged EU countries to completely stop importing Russian liquefied natural gas and refrain from signing new gas contracts with the country, while still keeping in mind the bloc's energy security.

More Stories From Business

