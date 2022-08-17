US Circuit Court Says Biden Admin. Can Pause Oil, Gas Leasing in Reversal of Prior Ruling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The US Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the decision of a lower Federal court to block the Biden administration from pausing oil and gas leases on public land, the court said on Wednesday in a ruling.

"The district court issued a nationwide preliminary injunction enjoining President Biden and various Department of Interior officials (the 'Government') from pausing oil and gas lease sales. Because the district court's order and accompanying memorandum lack specificity, we vacate and remand," the circuit court said.

In January 2021, the Biden administration issued an order that mandated a pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, onshore and offshore, prompting 13 states to sue the federal government over the matter.

US Judge Terry Doughty of the District Court for the Western District of Louisiana ruled in June 2021 that the states which sued the Biden administration would face significant problems because of the government's decision to pause oil and gas leases in public land.

The Biden administration appealed the initial ruling and succeeded in getting a reversal from the circuit court. The Department of Interior contends that oil and gas leasing programs on public lands are responsible for significant greenhouse gas emissions and climate impacts.