UrduPoint.com

US Default Would Isolate World From Dollar-Related Investments - Deputy Treasury Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM

US Default Would Isolate World From Dollar-Related Investments - Deputy Treasury Secretary

A default by United States on its financial obligations would reduce the willingness of people throughout the world to invest in products and instruments backed by the US dollar, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) A default by United States on its financial obligations would reduce the willingness of people throughout the world to invest in products and instruments backed by the US dollar, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Monday.

"(A) US default would make US debt and economy worse," Adeyemo said in an interview with news portal npr.org. "(A) US default would make people less willing to invest in Dollar assets."

The United States is teetering on the brink of a default of its obligations if the Biden administration fails to get its Republican rivals in Congress to agree to raising the nation's debt ceiling.

The Congressional Budget Office warned on Friday that the United States faced a "significant risk" of defaulting within the first two weeks of June if lawmakers fail to increase the amount of debt the country is legally allowed to take on.

Talks between President Joe Biden and top lawmakers on raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling are expected to resume early this week, after a planned meeting on Friday was postponed to allow staff to continue negotiations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar Budget United States Nepalese Rupee June Congress Top

Recent Stories

Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per lite ..

Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per liter

4 minutes ago
 Argentina's Emergency Measures Likely to Worsen Mo ..

Argentina's Emergency Measures Likely to Worsen Monetary Situation - Ex-Deputy M ..

8 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Crews Expected to Begin Training on US A ..

Ukrainian Crews Expected to Begin Training on US Abrams Tanks in Coming Weeks - ..

8 minutes ago
 15 Killed over coal mine boundary dispute

15 Killed over coal mine boundary dispute

18 minutes ago
 France Will Ban Synthetic Cannabis in Coming Weeks ..

France Will Ban Synthetic Cannabis in Coming Weeks - Health Minister

18 minutes ago
 Argentina ramps interest rate to 97% as inflation ..

Argentina ramps interest rate to 97% as inflation soars

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.