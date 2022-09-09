UrduPoint.com

US Dollar Continues It's Trajectory Against Pakistani Rupee

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2022 | 12:42 PM

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

The Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) says the Pakistani rupee was available at Rs227.40 per dollar after gaining 1.58 during intraday trading.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2022) The US Dollar on Friday continued its upward trajectory against the Pakistani rupee for the sixth consecutive day in interbank trading.

The forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said that the Pakistani rupee was available at Rs227.40 per dollar after gaining 1.58 during intraday trading.

They said that the greenback, meanwhile, was being traded at Rs234 to Rs236 in open market.

The rupee cumulatively lost around 6.82 against the greenback since this week’s trade began despite receiving a loan tranche of US$1.

16 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A day earlier, the Pakistani rupee declined by Rs2 against the US dollar in interbank market. According to the data shared by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 225.88 per dollar, having depreciated 0.89 percent.

The State Bank of Pakistan confirmed that Pakistan received a loan tranche of US$1.16 billion from the IMF.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

2 minutes ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

20 minutes ago
 UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.