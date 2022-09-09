(@Abdulla99267510)

The Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) says the Pakistani rupee was available at Rs227.40 per dollar after gaining 1.58 during intraday trading.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2022) The US Dollar on Friday continued its upward trajectory against the Pakistani rupee for the sixth consecutive day in interbank trading.

They said that the greenback, meanwhile, was being traded at Rs234 to Rs236 in open market.

The rupee cumulatively lost around 6.82 against the greenback since this week’s trade began despite receiving a loan tranche of US$1.

16 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A day earlier, the Pakistani rupee declined by Rs2 against the US dollar in interbank market. According to the data shared by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 225.88 per dollar, having depreciated 0.89 percent.

The State Bank of Pakistan confirmed that Pakistan received a loan tranche of US$1.16 billion from the IMF.