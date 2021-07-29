UrduPoint.com
US Dollar To Remain World Reserve Currency In Next 10 Years - IMF Chief

US Dollar to Remain World Reserve Currency in Next 10 Years - IMF Chief

The US dollar will remain the world reserve currency during the next decade, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The US Dollar will remain the world reserve Currency during the next decade, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

"The US dollar will be the world's reserve currency in ten years," Georgieva said during a conversation on digital currencies.

Speaking on the reasons why the US dollar will retain its dominant position, Georgieva pointed out to the strength of the economy, capital markets debt and the innovation capability of US companies.

However, Georgieva did not rule out fiat and digital currencies "neighboring" each other in the near future.

"Let see what we will have in our wallet in ten years. It is very likely it might be both," she said.

