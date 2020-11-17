US Forces Escort 120 Oil Tankers Across Syrian Border to Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) US armed forces personnel based in northeastern Syria have escorted 120 tankers laden with oil across the Syrian border to Iraq, the state-run Syrian Arab news Agency (SANA) reports on Tuesday, citing local sources.

"A US occupation convoy of 70 tankers laden with stolen oil left the Syrian territories through the road of Hamza Beik Station on the borders with Iraq," sources in the Syrian city of Qamishli, in the province of Al Hasakah, were quoted by the agency as saying.

Another convoy of 50 oil tankers moved out of the town of Rmelan, also in Al Hasakah province, bound for the Iraqi border, the agency said.

The Syrian government has long accused the US armed forces of stealing oil and transporting it across the border with Iraq. President Donald Trump gave the green light for US oil firm Delta Crescent Energy to sign a deal in August with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to develop and export oil from Syria's northeastern regions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in September that the US-SDF deal violated international law.