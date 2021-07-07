UrduPoint.com
US Job Openings In May Almost Hit Previous Month High - Labor Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:38 PM

US Job Openings in May Almost Hit Previous Month High - Labor Dept.

Employers in the United States created a near record of 9.2 million job openings in May, almost matching the all-time peak of April, the US Labor Department said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Employers in the United States created a near record of 9.2 million job openings in May, almost matching the all-time peak of April, the US Labor Department said in a report on Wednesday.

"The number of job openings was little changed at 9.2 million on the last business day of May," the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, a division of the Labor Department, said in the report.

Some 6 percent of job openings in May were newly posted, the same amount as April, the report said.

"The layoffs and discharges rate, while little changed over the month, hit a series low of 0.9 percent," it added.

The Federal Reserve has forecast a 6.5 percent economic growth for all of 2021 although Chairman Jerome Powell has said he does not expect "full employment" - defined by a monthly unemployment rate of 4.0 percent or lower - to occur anytime soon. In June, the unemployment rate stood at 5.9 percent.

