UrduPoint.com

US Jobs Surge, Tech Concerns Whiplash Stocks & Send Dollar Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 06:37 PM

US jobs surge, tech concerns whiplash stocks & send dollar higher

A surge in hiring in the United States renewed worries about aggressive interest rate hikes on Friday, bolstering the dollar and whiplashing Wall Street stocks

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ):A surge in hiring in the United States renewed worries about aggressive interest rate hikes on Friday, bolstering the dollar and whiplashing Wall Street stocks.

Meanwhile, disappointing earnings reports from Apple, Amazon, and Google owner Alphabet added to unease about the outlook for the crucial tech sector after torrid growth early in the pandemic.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which piled on more than three percent Thursday thanks to forecast-beating results from Facebook parent Meta, led major US indices lower, falling 1.6 percent.

Shares of Amazon and Google parent Alphabet both tumbled Friday, while Apple shook off early weakness and finished higher.

Data showing that after a five-month slowdown in hiring, the world's biggest economy added 517,000 jobs in January, may have dented hopes that the US Federal Reserve could slow interest rate hikes further or even reverse them later this year.

"The key takeaway from the report is that it has the market questioning its own conviction about the prospect of the Fed cutting rates before the end of the year, " said market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com.

The dollar bounded higher after the data was released, and the yield on US government bonds climbed higher.

But the jobs figures and other recent data also helped relieve concerns about a recession.

In Europe, London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index on Friday soared to a record peak, lifted by the weak pound and record annual profits at oil major Shell.

- Key figures around 2140 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 33,926.01 (close) New York - S&P 500: DOWN 1.0 percent at 4,136.48 (close) New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 1.6 percent at 12,006.95 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 1.0 percent at 7,901.80 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.2 percent at 15,476.73 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.9 percent at 7,233.94 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 percent at 4,257.98 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 27,509.46 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.4 percent at 21,660.47 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,263.41 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0799 from $1.0918 on Thursday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2052 from $1.2225 Euro/pound: UP at 89.58 pence from 89.21 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 132.00 yen from 128.62 yen West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 3.3 percent at $73.23 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 2.7 percent at $79.94 per barrel Meta Alphabet Inc.

AMAZON.COM APPLE INC.

GOOGLE ADANI ENTERPRISES

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Google Dollar Europe Facebook Oil London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York United States Euro January May Stocks Apple Market From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

German Prosecutor General Says Collecting Evidence ..

German Prosecutor General Says Collecting Evidence of War Crimes in Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 “Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your g ..

“Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden,” Shahid Afridi congra ..

37 minutes ago
 NA-38 by-polls on March 16

NA-38 by-polls on March 16

29 minutes ago
 Hungarian Energy Ministry Warns of Diesel Deficit ..

Hungarian Energy Ministry Warns of Diesel Deficit in EU Given Reliance on Russia ..

29 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

29 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirms ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirms Pakistan's continuing moral, d ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.