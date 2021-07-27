US, Libyan Companies Sign New 5G Telecommunications Contract - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) US company Infenera and Libyan company Hatif signed a new 5G telecommunications deal to improve internet services in the North African country, the State Department said in a press release.

"US Special Envoy and Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland visited Tripoli, Libya July 26 where he met with interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba, attended a signing ceremony for a new 5G telecommunications contract between Libyan company Hatif and US company Infinera, and held other meetings with Libyan and international representatives," the release said on Monday.

The contract is reportedly meant to help provide Libyans with more access to internet services in the country.