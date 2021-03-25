US Oil Output Back to 11Mln Barrels Daily, Signaling End to Texas Disruptions - EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) US oil production is back at 11 million barrels per day, weekly data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday, indicating an end to disruptions in output from the mid-February snowstorm in energy heartland Texas.

US crude production for the week ended March 19 was 100,000 barrels higher from the 10.9 million reported during the week to March 12, the EIA data showed. A daily production of 11 million barrels had been the norm for the United States until last month's Texas storm took output down to as low as 9.7 million.

Texas is the largest US state for drilling and processing of both oil and gas.

An unexpectedly severe Arctic blast hit the state on February 17, freezing the flow of oil and gas in some of its key shale drilling basins. Work also came to a standstill at major refineries in the state.

Typically known for maintaining temperatures of between 60°F (15.6°C) and 70°F (21.1°C) most of the year, Texas initially looked like a white blanket after the storm.

Aside from the hit on production, US oil refining also took a huge hit from the storm, falling nearly 40 percent initially from the seasonal 90 percent of capacity seen at this time of year. The EIA data on Wednesday showed refining having reached 81.6 percent of capacity as of last week.