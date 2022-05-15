US Redirects 'Significant' Supply of LNG to Europe, Will Continue Through 2022 - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) The United States has redirected significant supply of liquified natural gas (LNG) to Europe and will continue to do so through the rest of the year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

"We very much support the European Union's efforts to put in place an embargo on the importation of Russian oil...

The United States has taken a number of steps to help and so for example, to the extent that there are any gaps that result in the energy that the Europe is getting, we have already redirected significant supplies of liquefied natural gas to Europe," Blinken said after an informal meeting with NATO allies in Berlin. "The president's committed to continuing to do that throughout the rest of the year."