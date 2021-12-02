U.S. stocks drop amid concerns over Omicron

U.S. stocks finished noticeably lower on Thursday after the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant was reported in California

NEW YORK, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:U.S. stocks finished noticeably lower on Thursday after the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant was reported in California.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 461.68 points, or 1.34 percent, to 34,022.04. The S&P 500 decreased 53.96 points, or 1.18 percent, to 4,513.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 283.64 points, or 1.

83 percent, to 15,254.05.

Ten of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with communications services and consumer discretionary down 1.98 percent and 1.86 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Utilities rose 0.16 percent, the lone climbing group.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower with six of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.