UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Mostly Higher On Progress Of Stimulus Package

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

US stocks mostly higher on progress of stimulus package

Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early Monday as optimism over congressional progress on a massive US fiscal package countered worries it could boost inflation

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early Monday as optimism over congressional progress on a massive US fiscal package countered worries it could boost inflation.

US President Joe Biden has applauded Saturday's narrow Senate passage of the $1.9 trillion spending package, which is now back in the House of Representatives and likely heading towards enactment.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent to 31,699.33.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.2 percent to 3,850.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.3 percent to 12,883.11.

Biden's bill will provide additional support for unemployed workers and low-income families, as well as up to $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans.

The proposal has raised hopes about a strong economic recovery in the latter half of 2021, but has also sparked concerns about runaway inflation. Yields on US Treasury bonds have risen in recent weeks, amplifying worries of a dramatic shift in US monetary policy.

Key data this week includes a report on February consumer prices.

Shares of retirement investment company Athene Holding jumped 7.9 percent after reaching a deal under which Apollo will hold 76 percent of the company, which will have a total equity value of $11 billion. Apollo fell 2.4 percent.

General Electric rose 2.0 percent following reports it is near a deal to combine its jet-air leasing company with Ireland's AerCap. GE declined to comment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Company Progress Ireland February Stocks Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

Saeed Al Tayer meets British Minister for Exports

20 minutes ago

PTI achieves milestone of popularity by winning ma ..

4 minutes ago

UAF organizes rally, seminar to mark Int'l Women D ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Women Day

4 minutes ago

PTI emerges as largest political party in country: ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan becomes a destination for investors: Z ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.