US stocks open higher, Dow +1.4%, Nasdaq: +0.2%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened higher Wednesday on continued optimism about the reopening of the US economy as investors shrug off rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,338.80, up 1.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.9 percent to 3,019.96, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to 9,354.29.