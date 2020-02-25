US stocks open higher, stabilizing after Monday rout

Wall Street stocks advanced early Tuesday, stabilizing from the prior session's rout as markets continued to monitor the spread of the coronavirus

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.

6 percent at 28,115.36. On Monday, the blue-chip index suffered its worst session in more than two years amid fears the virus will derail global growth.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.5 percent at 3,243.09, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.9 percent to 9,301.55.