UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Rise As Consumer Inflation Moderates

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:06 PM

US stocks rise as consumer inflation moderates

Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday following data that showed a moderation in consumer prices, lessening the odds of an abrupt shift in US monetary policy

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday following data that showed a moderation in consumer prices, lessening the odds of an abrupt shift in US monetary policy.

US consumer prices climbed just 0.3 percent in August compared to July, below analyst forecasts and a level that supports the Federal Reserve's argument that much of the recent inflation spike is due to temporary factors that will fade.

The report had been closely watched for its implications on when the Fed will taper its massive bond purchases.

"Today's report should allow the Fed to remain patient with a taper announcement," said a note from Wells Fargo, adding it expects a Fed announcement in November or December about slowing is stimulus.

"While this is a material cooling from recent months, it is still historically firm," said the note.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 34,949.54, up 0.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 4,477.21, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 15,148.97.

The early gains came on the heels of Monday's mostly positive session. Stocks lost ground last week amid worries over the Delta variant of Covid-19 and the trajectory of US monetary policy.

Analysts also are monitoring the latest actions on Capitol Hill, including a Democratic proposal to lift taxes on the wealthy and on large companies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Capitol Hill Fargo July August November December Stocks From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of Internatio ..

Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of International Cycling Union

1 hour ago
 IGHDS to hold workshop on climate change on Sept 1 ..

IGHDS to hold workshop on climate change on Sept 16

44 seconds ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

46 seconds ago
 Guinea junta hosts talks on post-coup transition

Guinea junta hosts talks on post-coup transition

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.