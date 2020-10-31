UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Tumble On Friday Based On Election Uncertainty, Lockdowns In Europe

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Stocks Tumble on Friday Based on Election Uncertainty, Lockdowns in Europe

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Stocks tumbled on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffering its biggest weekly and monthly loss since March, amid uncertainty over the outcome of the US election and the repeat restrictive measures and lockdowns in Europe.

The Dow, the broadest stock indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, settled at 25,504, down 0.5 percent on the day. For the week, it fell 6.5 percent and for the month, it lost 4.6 percent.

The S&P, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, closed at 3,272, down 1.2 percent on the day. For the week, the S&P fell 5.6 percent and for the month, it lost 2.8 percent, the most since March.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which lists US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, finished the day at 10,912. It slid 2.5 percent on the day. For the week, the Nasdaq fell 5.5 percent, while for the month, it lost 2.3 percent.

Political uncertainty has gripped the United States as well ahead of the November 3 election, where President Donald Trump faces his Democratic challenger Joe Biden amid tightening polls in key battleground states.

In addition, fresh curbs placed on business and people in France and Germany this week in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus have led to fears of wider lockdowns in Europe and elsewhere.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Google Business Europe Facebook France Trump Germany New York Stock Exchange United States March November Stocks Apple Top Dow Jones Netflix Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Golf Awards announces 2020 winners

3 hours ago

CAF president contracts COVID-19

4 hours ago

Japan imported 20.173 mmb of crude from UAE in Sep ..

5 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 20 de ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders inquire after health of Algerian presi ..

5 hours ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.