US Suspends All Oil, Gas Leases In Arctic National Wildlife Refuge - Interior Department

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Suspends All Oil, Gas Leases in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge - Interior Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Biden administration is suspending all oil and gas exploration leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge under an immediate review of activities in the Alaska sanctuary, the Interior Department announced on Tuesday, overturning one of former president Donald Trump's most significant environmental acts during his last days in office.

"The Department is notifying lessees that it is suspending oil and gas leases in the Arctic Refuge, pending the review, to determine whether the leases should be reaffirmed, voided, or subject to additional mitigation measures," the Interior Department said in a statement.

