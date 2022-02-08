US Takes Part in Illegal Oil Trade, Troops Accompany Oil Trucks From Syria - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Washington actively participates in shadow trade of Syria's oil, as US troops accompany oil trucks from Syria to Iraqi Kurdistan, then the oil is sold for $35-40 per barrel, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.

"Against this background, the plundering of Syrian natural resources by US companies continues.

Washington remains actively involved in the illegal trade of oil produced in the occupied territories of northeastern Syria. Up to 3 million barrels of raw materials are extracted from fields in the provinces of Al Hasakah, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zur every month. About a third of the stolen oil, through the mediation of the Americans, is sold to the Kurdish Autonomous Region of Iraq at a price of $35-40 per barrel," the SVR said in a statement.