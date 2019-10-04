US to Displace Russia as Top LNG Supplier to Greece - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US State Department said in a release on Friday that it is preparing for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming visit to Greece with a prediction that that the United States and other liquefied natural gas producers will soon replace Russia as Greece's top supplier of the fossil fuel

"Over the past year, the volume of liquefied natural gas (LNG) coming into Greece - including multiple shipments from the United States - has doubled, and LNG will soon replace Russia as Greece's largest source of gas," the release said.

The release also cited a planned LNG terminal in the Greek port of Alexandroupoli and a proposed Greece-Bulgaria pipeline as factors likely to continue reducing imports of Russian gas.

The United States, along with Qatar and Australia, are the world's top three producers of LNG while Russian supplies consist mainly of dry natural gas.

Greece is one of five nations on Pompeo's itinerary this week, with the visit billed as US attempt to promote regional security.