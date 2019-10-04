UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Displace Russia As Top LNG Supplier To Greece - State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 11:32 PM

US to Displace Russia as Top LNG Supplier to Greece - State Department

The US State Department said in a release on Friday that it is preparing for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming visit to Greece with a prediction that that the United States and other liquefied natural gas producers will soon replace Russia as Greece's top supplier of the fossil fuel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The US State Department said in a release on Friday that it is preparing for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming visit to Greece with a prediction that that the United States and other liquefied natural gas producers will soon replace Russia as Greece's top supplier of the fossil fuel.

"Over the past year, the volume of liquefied natural gas (LNG) coming into Greece - including multiple shipments from the United States - has doubled, and LNG will soon replace Russia as Greece's largest source of gas," the release said.

The release also cited a planned LNG terminal in the Greek port of Alexandroupoli and a proposed Greece-Bulgaria pipeline as factors likely to continue reducing imports of Russian gas.

The United States, along with Qatar and Australia, are the world's top three producers of LNG while Russian supplies consist mainly of dry natural gas.

Greece is one of five nations on Pompeo's itinerary this week, with the visit billed as US attempt to promote regional security.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Australia Russia Visit Qatar Alexandroupoli United States Greece Gas From Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UN chief reiterates his concern over Kashmir situa ..

1 minute ago

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Balochi ..

1 minute ago

UN Member States Must Decide on Relocating General ..

1 minute ago

CPEC essence of bilateral relations between China, ..

1 minute ago

Usman Dar terms JUI-F march unconstitutional move ..

8 minutes ago

Safraz confident of Pakistan victory in T20 series ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.