Uzbekistan Proposes to Hold SCO Economic Forum Next Year - President

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday proposed to hold the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) economic forum in his country next year.

"We are also ready to hold an economic forum and a week of industrial innovation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization next year in Uzbekistan," Mirziyoyev told the SCO summit in Dushanbe.