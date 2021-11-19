Uzbekistan-Russia Trade Turnover To Reach $ 7 Billion By End Of 2021 - President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:04 PM
Нhe trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia will reach $7 billion by the end of 2021, and this has not yet happened in the history of Moscow-Tashkent bilateral relations, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Friday
"In recent years, there has been a breakthrough in our bilateral relations.
We have never had such indicators. Trade turnover is growing. According to the results of nine months, it has already reached $5 billion and by the end of the year it will be $7 billion," Mirziyoyev said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Mirziyoyev also noted that security issues and the Afghan problem will be high on the agenda during the meeting.