UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan-Russia Trade Turnover To Reach $ 7 Billion By End Of 2021 - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:04 PM

Uzbekistan-Russia Trade Turnover to Reach $ 7 Billion By End of 2021 - President

Нhe trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia will reach $7 billion by the end of 2021, and this has not yet happened in the history of Moscow-Tashkent bilateral relations, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Friday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Нhe trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia will reach $7 billion by the end of 2021, and this has not yet happened in the history of Moscow-Tashkent bilateral relations, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Friday.

"In recent years, there has been a breakthrough in our bilateral relations.

We have never had such indicators. Trade turnover is growing. According to the results of nine months, it has already reached $5 billion and by the end of the year it will be $7 billion," Mirziyoyev said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mirziyoyev also noted that security issues and the Afghan problem will be high on the agenda during the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Billion

Recent Stories

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8. ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8.75 percent

40 minutes ago
 Ukrainian soldier killed in separatist attack

Ukrainian soldier killed in separatist attack

1 minute ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committe ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee unveils ceremony of Mutarba ..

1 hour ago
 France, Israel Spoke Openly After Pegasus Controve ..

France, Israel Spoke Openly After Pegasus Controversy - Top French Diplomat

1 minute ago
 NIH arranges walk on antimicrobial resistance

NIH arranges walk on antimicrobial resistance

1 minute ago
 UK records another 46,807 new coronavirus cases

UK records another 46,807 new coronavirus cases

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.