Uzbekistan Suggests Hosting Control Center to Manage Regional Gas Distribution

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Uzbekistani Energy Minister Alisher Sultanov proposed on Friday the creation of a control center in the national capital of Tashkent that will oversee natural gas distribution across Central Asia.

The idea was floated at a Tashkent meeting that gathered energy ministers from countries participating in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program.

"Considering that we are all historically part of a single gas transport network, we [Uzbekistan] propose creating a gas transport dispatcher center here in Tashkent," Sultanov said.

CAREC is made up of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. It is headed by the Philippines-based Asian Development Bank and supported by five other major financial institutions.