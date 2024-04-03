Open Menu

VEC Recommends 08 High-yielding Rice Hybrids For Cultivation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) of the Pakistan Agriculture Council (PARC) on Wednesday recommended 08 high-yielding rice hybrids of private seed companies for cultivation in order to further enhance the output of major cash crop in the country .

National Institute of Genomics and Biotechnology (NIGAB) of PARC presented four high-yielding fine rice varieties having 23-24 % higher yield than the existing varieties, which were also endorsed by the VEC for cultivation in Pakistan, said a press release.

The committee met here with Chairman PARC Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali in Chair, which was also attended by representatives from the Ministry of National food Security and Research, Federal Seed Certification, national and multinational seed companies as well as rice scientists from provincial and federal research institutes.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the VEC also recommended cultivation of a long-grain (9 mm) Sandal Bar Basmati developed by Soil Salinity Research Institute Pindi Bhattian and two coarse rice varieties one each from Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku and Rice Program, NARC, Islamabad.

Addressing the meeting, the Chairman PARC emphasized the importance of quality seed for enhancing the productivity and profitability of farmers and appreciated the role of research institutes and seed companies for availability of quality seed to rice farmers in Pakistan.

Dr Imtiaz Hussain, Member of Plant Sciences Division expressed commitment to support public and private sector institutes and seed companies in evaluating and releasing rice hybrids and varieties.

