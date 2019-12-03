UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Reaffirms Entity Ratings Of Taurus Securities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:37 PM

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Taurus Securities

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Entity Ratings (ER) of Taurus Securities Limited at single A/A-Two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Entity Ratings (ER) of Taurus Securities Limited at single A/A-Two. The outlook on the assigned ratings is stable.

The long-term rating of "A" signifies good credit quality with adequate protection factors. Risk may vary slightly from time to time because of economic conditions. Short-term rating of "A-2" depicts good certainty of timely payment where liquidity factors are sound and good access to capital markets. Previous rating action was announced on December 31, 2018, said a press release on Tuesday.

The assigned ratings continue to derive strength from robust profile of TSL's sponsors including National Bank of Pakistan, a state owned entity and one of the largest commercial banks in the country, along with manageable leverage and liquidity indicators. TSL also benefits from a funding line from its parent.

However, ratings are constrained by weakening in brokerage sector outlook, declining value and volume of shares traded and resultant pressure on TSL's profitability profile & capitalization levels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company May December National Bank Of Pakistan 2018 Market From

Recent Stories

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

13 minutes ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guard seizes 1770 kg chars from mou ..

13 minutes ago

Delaying Trade Deal Beyond 2020 May Deprive China ..

13 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg sails into Lisbon en route to COP25 ..

13 minutes ago

Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Quetta

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.