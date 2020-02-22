UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Snaps 2-Week Gain As Virus Contagion Grows

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 03:00 AM

Wall Street Snaps 2-Week Gain as Virus Contagion Grows

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) From the choicest conglomerates to darling tech shares, stocks on Wall Street slumped to snap a two-week rise as the global contagion from the coronavirus grew.

Wall Street's broadest stock index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, fell 0.8 percent to finish at 28,992 on Friday.

The S&P 500 index, which reflects the performance of the top 500 US stocks, closed down 1.1 percent at 3,338.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index slumped 1.7 percent to 9,577.

All three indexes had posted two weeks of back-to-back gains prior to this.

Beijing, which already had a death toll of more than 2,000 and over 45,000 infections from the coronavirus, reported 118 new deaths and 1,109 new cases on Friday. South Korea reported 100 new infections, doubling its cases. In Japan, more than 80 people tested positive for the virus.

Factory activity in Japan also registered its steepest contraction in seven years in February, hurt by fallout from the outbreak.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Japan South Korea February Stocks From Top Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

3 hours ago

US Needs Fast Action, Lower-for-Longer Rates in Ne ..

2 hours ago

Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets H ..

2 hours ago

KPCIP to be taken over by provincial LG depratment ..

2 hours ago

US Punishes Political Operative With 1-Year, 1-day ..

2 hours ago

Wells Fargo close to $3 bn deal over fake accounts ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.