UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Stocks Witnessed Mix

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:13 PM

Wall Street stocks witnessed mix

Wall Street stocks were mixed early Friday amid rising US-China tensions as data showed a big drop in consumption spending in April but a rise in income boosted by government aid

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks were mixed early Friday amid rising US-China tensions as data showed a big drop in consumption spending in April but a rise in income boosted by government aid.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,345.84, down 0.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1 percent to 3,028.39 while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.5 percent at 9,418.15.

After rising earlier in the week, markets have shown more caution since US President Donald Trump announced a press conference for Friday afternoon focusing on China following Beijing's move to tighten its authority over Hong Kong, a key financial center.

Investors fear a revival of a US-China trade war that could add to the headwinds facing the US economy following the hit from coronavirus shutdowns.

Data showed US personal consumption plunged a record 13.

6 percent in April, while personal income shot up 10.5 percent due to the surge in government aid and unemployment payments under US emergency spending measures.

Meanwhile, consumer sentiment gained slightly from March, but remains at its lowest since December 2012, according to the University of Michigan survey. However, confidence in the economic outlook ahead dropped sharply.

Among individual companies, Williams Sonoma surged 11.9 percent as it reported a surprise profit despite having all its stores shuttered for more than half the quarter. With much of the US stuck at home under quarantine orders, online sales of cooking equipment surged.

Salesforce.com fell 4.7 percent following a disappointing forecast as the software giant reported a drop in first-quarter profits.

Friday's agenda also includes an appearance by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell organized by Princeton University.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Trump Beijing Hong Kong Powell March April December Stocks Market All From Government Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India's aggressive designs dangerous for the whole ..

25 minutes ago

MoHAP, MoI, NCEMA: National Disinfection Programme ..

31 minutes ago

Badly hit California economy aims to reverse virus ..

2 minutes ago

Fans could return for 20-21 season: Premier League ..

2 minutes ago

US Spy Suspect Whelan Successfully Undergoes Surge ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan allows outbound int'l flights operation f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.