WASA Board Approves Rs.19.73b Budget For 2025-26 With Focus On Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 10:00 PM

WASA Board approves Rs.19.73b budget for 2025-26 with focus on development projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Board of Governors of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has unanimously approved a budget of more than Rs.19.73 billion for the Fiscal Year 2025-26 with allocation of Rs.11 billion for development schemes and Rs.7.53 billion for non-development expenditures.

Chairing meeting of the WASA Board, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir directed that transparency in the utilization of development funds must be ensured besides resolving public complaints on a priority basis.

He said that WASA would utilize all available resources for public welfare. Rs.1.20 billion was allocated in the budget for foreign-funded development projects, he added.

The WASA board also made key decisions during its meeting including charging infrastructure fees from private housing colonies on the model of WASA Lahore and requiring hotels, restaurants and commercial plazas to construct septic tanks before connecting to the WASA sewage system.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all industrial units to establish antiseptic and desiltation tanks. He also prohibited discharging untreated wastewater into WASA sewer lines and said that any violation of these rules would invite strict action. No water would be allowed into the sewer system without “No Objection Certificate (NOC)” issued by WASA, he added.

WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema briefed the meeting that strong measures were being taken to ensure timely completion of ongoing schemes under the Annual Development Program.

