FDA Reassesses Reserve Prices Of Properties For Auction
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 10:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has reassessed the reserve prices of its properties scheduled for auction during the current fiscal year.
Chairing a meeting of Property price Assessment Committee here on Wednesday, FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that most prices were aligned to DC rates while some others were adjusted slightly upward in line with market trends.
During meeting, the committee reviewed the location and market value of various FDA-owned lands and properties including 139 public utility sites located in different private housing schemes and FDA-controlled colonies such as Millat Town, Madina Town and Ahmad Nagar.
The committee decided that per-marla prices would be slightly increased in line with prevailing market values.
However, the prices of residential and commercial plots as well as public utility sites in FDA City were fixed according to DC rates.
FDA Director General Asif Chaudhry thanked the committee members for their input and stressed that determining reserve prices in accordance with defined rules and conditions was of key importance for ensuring a transparent auction process.
He directed FDA officials to issue a notification of the newly fixed prices and ensure its strict compliance.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Umar Adil, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Dr. Zulqarnain, Directors State Management Junaid Hassan Manj and Sohail Maqsood Pannu and representatives from the Excise Department and other agencies were also present in the meeting.
