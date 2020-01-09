UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Way Clear For Tesla To Buy Berlin Factory Site

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 09:01 PM

Way clear for Tesla to buy Berlin factory site

German regional lawmakers gave the green light Thursday for electric carmaker Tesla to buy land just outside Berlin for its first European factory

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :German regional lawmakers gave the green light Thursday for electric carmaker Tesla to buy land just outside Berlin for its first European factory.

"The Gigafactory investment project has taken a big step forward" with the positive vote from the Brandenburg parliament's finance committee, regional finance minister Katrin Lange said.

The contract for the 300-hectare plot in Grueneheide, east of Berlin, calls for a purchase price of 40.9 million Euros ($45.5 million), although that figure could yet be revised and Tesla's board has yet to give its final OK.

Tesla chief Elon Musk aims to begin churning out the firm's Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan as soon as 2021 in the German capital region, ultimately producing 500,000 cars per year.

The idiosyncratic billionaire will hope his project does not run into the delays that have kept the new Berlin-Brandenburg airport nearby shuttered for close to a decade after its originally scheduled opening date.

Brandenburg, a state surrounding Berlin, has high hopes that Tesla's touchdown could bring thousands of high quality jobs.

Like other states in Germany's former communist east, the region's economy still lags behind the more prosperous west.

Berlin daily Der Tagesspiegel reported this week that bomb disposal teams are alreadycombing the woods on Tesla's future plot for leftover World War II munitions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament Vote German Germany Berlin Buy Price Elon Musk World War From Tesla Million Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistani President Offers Condolences to Iran's A ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo, UK's Raab Share Concerns Over Iran's Attac ..

1 minute ago

Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies o ..

1 minute ago

ATP Cup quarter-final results

1 minute ago

Industries minister takes notice of throwing of ac ..

9 minutes ago

Barty not concerned despite early Brisbane exit

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.