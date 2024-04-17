WB Assures Support For Reforms, Digitalization Programmes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 06:08 PM
The World Bank (WB) has assured Pakistan of its full support for reforms and digitalization programmes to stabilize economy and enhance revenues
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The World Bank (WB) has assured Pakistan of its full support for reforms and digitalization programmes to stabilize economy and enhance revenues.
According to press statement issued by Finance Ministry here Wednesday, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with President World Bank Group, Ajay Banga and highlighted Pakistan's progress under the 9-month Standby Arrangement (SBA) program and ongoing reforms in priority areas of taxation, energy and privatization.
Both sides agreed on the need for a rolling Country Framework Plan for 10 years, the statement said adding the minister also invited the President to visit Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the minister met with President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Masatsugu Asakawa and discussed further strengthening Pakistan’s partnership with ADB, protecting country envelope of concessional financing and future project pipeline.
The Finance Minister also met with Chief Executive Office, US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Scott Nathan.
During the meeting, they explored ways for expansion of DFC's investments in Pakistan following amicable resolution of outstanding issues.
The minister informed that government was encouraging innovative financing models to leverage private sector investment and PPP potential.
He assured that the government was committed to extending all possible support to investment initiatives by any local or foreign investors in Pakistan, the statement added.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM chairs review meeting on rehabilitation of roads, BHUs and RHCs
PSX issues ESG Primer for listed companies
CM reviews rehabilitation of roads, BHUs, RHUs
Role of educated mothers is essential for the development : HEC Sindh Official
PSCA gets man arrested for blackmailing girl
World Hemophilia Day observed
DPO Dera visits Police station to review security situation
Palestinian leader Haniyeh to visit Turkey this weekend: Erdogan
Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations based on historical, cultural, religious commonal ..
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar
Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinces to enhance wheat procuremen ..
Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow
More Stories From Business
-
PSX issues ESG Primer for listed companies15 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar21 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinces to enhance wheat procurement targets1 hour ago
-
PSX loses 150 more points1 hour ago
-
GCT directed to utilize equipment, labs for productive purposes1 hour ago
-
GIKI, Dawlance agree to boost collaboration, exchange expertise21 minutes ago
-
European stock markets rebound after heavy losses21 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,200 to Rs 251,900 per tola2 hours ago
-
Saudi prince visit to fortify bilateral ties: Meher Kashif3 hours ago
-
UK inflation slows less than expected4 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago