Weekly Inflation Decreases 0.18 Percent

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 04:03 PM

Weekly inflation decreases 0.18 percent

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on January 16, for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.18 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on January 16, for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.18 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 132.08 points against 132.32 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI was 100 collected with base 2015-16 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 also witnessed 0.43 percent reduction as went down from 135.82 points in last week to 135.23 points during the week under review, it added.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 20.02 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 18.76 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733to 22,888, from Rs 22,889 to 29,517, Rs 29,518 to 44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month also decreased by 0.

34 percent, 0.23 percent, 0.17 percent and 0.13 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 07item registered decrease, while that of 27 items prices increased with the remaining 17 items' prices unchanged.

The prices of the commodities that recorded decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, LPG cylinder (11.67kg) onions, eggs farm potatoes, rice basmati and sugar.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included chicken farm (live), bananas, wheat flour, washing soap, garlic, gur, pulse masoor, pulse moong, cooked beef, powder milk, pulse gram, long cloth, shirting, pulse mash, cigarettes, tea cup, beef, georgette, mutton, vegetable ghee, rice irr-6, toilet soap, cooking oil, mustard oil, fire wood and vegetable ghee (2.5kg).

The commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included bread, milk fresh, curd, salt powder, chillies powder, tea, gents sandals, gents sponge, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy savers , march box, petrol super, hi-speed diesel and telephone calls.

